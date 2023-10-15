Review the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), which currently has six players listed, as the Bengals prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM .

The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 34-20 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on October 8.

Last time out, the Seahawks won 24-3 over the New York Giants.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Harper LB Hamstring Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Out Chidobe Awuzie CB Back Questionable Josh Tupou DT Toe Questionable Tee Higgins WR Ribs Questionable Myles Murphy DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Smith QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Limited Participation In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DE Shin Full Participation In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Out Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Ankle Doubtful Drew Lock QB Ankle Questionable Artie Burns CB Hamstring Out

Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bengals Season Insights

While the Bengals rank 21st in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (264.8 yards per game).

The Bengals are putting up 16.6 points per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are surrendering 22.8 points per game (19th) on defense.

The Bengals rank 25th in pass offense (190.2 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (196.2 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 74.6 offensive rushing yards per game (second-worst) and 154 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), Cincinnati has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year in the running game.

The Bengals rank ninth in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (10th in the NFL) while committing four (sixth in the NFL).

Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130)

Bengals (-155), Seahawks (+130) Total: 45 points

