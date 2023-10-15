The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will face off against AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2), on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Jaguars' upcoming game versus the Colts, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Colts vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led two times and have trailed three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Colts have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Jaguars have been outscored in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

In five games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost two times, and tied one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

In five games this year, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter three times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Colts have been leading after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Jaguars have been winning after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Colts have won the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in two games (1-1).

In five games this season, the Jaguars have been outscored in the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have won the second half three times (2-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

