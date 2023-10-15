At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Jaguars should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jaguars are totaling 358.2 yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 344 yards per game (20th) on defense. With 24 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, allowing 23 points per game.

Colts vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 4.5) Toss Up (44) Jaguars 24, Colts 20

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indianapolis is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Colts have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In Indianapolis' five contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Colts games average 43.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Jacksonville has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Jacksonville games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 44, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Colts vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 21 20.4 16.3 20.3 28 20.5 Indianapolis 24 23 22.3 25.3 26.5 19.5

