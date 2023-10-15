Colts vs. Jaguars Injury Report — Week 6
For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) have eight players on the injury report.
The Colts' last game was a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars played the Buffalo Bills in their most recent outing, winning 25-20.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Foot
|Out
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Ankle/foot
|Questionable
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Walker Little
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cam Robinson
|OL
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Dawuane Smoot
|OLB
|Achilles
|Full Participation In Practice
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|Back
|Out
|Christian Braswell
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colts Season Insights
- The Colts rank 12th in total yards per game (343.6), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 382 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Colts rank 10th in the NFL with 24 points per contest on offense, and they rank 22nd with 23 points given up per game on defense.
- The Colts have been struggling to stop the pass, ranking fifth-worst with 262.8 passing yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 212.4 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked).
- With 131.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks eighth in the NFL. On defense it ranks 19th, allowing 119.2 rushing yards per contest.
- After forcing seven turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over four times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Colts sport the 11th-ranked turnover margin of +3.
