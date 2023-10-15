The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) host an AFC South battle against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 24 points per game, 3.6 more than the Jaguars surrender (20.4).

The Colts average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Jaguars give up (344).

This year Indianapolis rushes for 49.6 more yards per game (131.2) than Jacksonville allows (81.6).

The Colts have four giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways.

Colts Away Performance

On the road, the Colts score 26.5 points per game and give up 19.5. That's more than they score overall (24), but less than they give up (23).

On the road, the Colts rack up 340 yards per game and give up 376.5. That's less than they gain (343.6) and allow (382) overall.

In road games, Indianapolis racks up 207.5 passing yards per game and gives up 257.5. That's less than it gains (212.4) and allows (262.8) overall.

The Colts rack up 132.5 rushing yards per game in away games (1.3 more than their overall average), and give up 119 away from home (0.2 less than overall).

In road games, the Colts convert 41.2% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (39.1%) and allow (39.2%) overall.

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Baltimore W 22-19 CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles L 29-23 FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland - CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS

