The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) host an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and Colts can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 44.5 -200 +165

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts and their opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.

Indianapolis' games this season have had an average of 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Colts have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Indianapolis has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's games this year have an average point total of 46.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

The Jaguars are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 21.0 20 20.4 13 46.1 3 5 Colts 24.0 9 23.0 23 43.5 3 5

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

In its past three games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Colts have hit the over once in their past three contests.

On offense, the Colts are better in division games (25.0 points per game) than overall (24.0). Defensively they are also better (22.3 points conceded per game) than overall (23.0).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up only five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In Jacksonville's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Jaguars are scoring 24.0 points per game in divisional contests, which is 8.6 more points per game than their overall season average (21.0 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (29.0) compared to their overall season average (20.4).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by just three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up just five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 44.5 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.0 22.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-2 1-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 45.5 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.3 26.0 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

