Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the third-most passing yards in the league, 280 per game.

Chase's stat line so far this year displays 44 catches for a team-leading 476 yards and three scores. He puts up 95.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 60 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chase and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chase vs. the Seahawks

Chase vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Four players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Seahawks surrender 280 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 85.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chase with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chase has been targeted on 60 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season (30.3% target share).

He has 476 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 52nd in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has three total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's six offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Chase has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 TAR / 15 REC / 192 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 15 TAR / 12 REC / 141 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.