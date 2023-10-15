Joe Burrow will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Burrow has amassed 1,045 passing yards (209.0 per game) and a 62.4% completion percentage this season, throwing for five TDs with three INTs. With 10 yards on 12 attempts, Burrow also has contributed via the run.

Burrow vs. the Seahawks

Burrow vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one or more passing TDs to two opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Seahawks surrender 280 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (1.3 per game).

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 277.5 (-115)

277.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in five chances.

The Bengals pass on 65.1% of their plays and run on 34.9%. They are 26th in NFL action in points scored.

With 197 attempts for 1,045 passing yards, Burrow is 32nd in NFL action with 5.3 yards per attempt.

Twice in five games this year, Burrow has completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs both times.

He has 83.3% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Burrow accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his total 197 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 36-for-46 / 317 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-30 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 26-for-49 / 259 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 14-for-31 / 82 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

