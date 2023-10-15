Kylen Granson will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Granson has totaled 103 receiving yards (20.6 per game) and one TD, hauling in 13 balls out of 22 targets so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Granson and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Granson vs. the Jaguars

Granson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 4 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 262.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per outing makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Colts vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Granson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson, in two of five games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Granson has received 13.2% of his team's 167 passing attempts this season (22 targets).

He is averaging 4.7 yards per target (118th in NFL play), picking up 103 yards on 22 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this year, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (8.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Granson has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.