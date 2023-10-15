On Sunday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 60 in the world) meets Katerina Siniakova (No. 85) in the final of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023.

With -185 odds, Fernandez is favored over Siniakova in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 64.9% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Katerina Siniakova -185 Odds to Win Match +145 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Fernandez is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 37-ranked Anna Blinkova in Saturday's semifinals.

Siniakova advanced past Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fernandez has played 21.3 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

In her 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 20.5 games.

In her 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Siniakova is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Siniakova has played 29 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

On May 25, 2022, Fernandez and Siniakova matched up in the French Open Round of 64. Fernandez took home the win 6-3, 6-2.

Fernandez and Siniakova have competed in two sets, and Fernandez has emerged with the edge, winning all of them.

Fernandez has the edge in 17 total games against Siniakova, capturing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Fernandez and Siniakova are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.