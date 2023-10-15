Michael Pittman Jr. against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Colts face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 37.7 7.5 34 95 7.96

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. paces his team with 297 receiving yards on 31 catches with one touchdown.

Through the air, Indianapolis' passing attacks is 14th in the NFL with 1,062 passing yards (212.4 per game) and 18th with five passing touchdowns.

The Colts' offensive attack has been looking good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 120 total points (24 per game).

Indianapolis ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.4 times per game.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 18 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.7%.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 27 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Jacksonville has given up 1,312 (262.4 per game), the fourth-most in the league.

The Jaguars' points-against average on defense is 13th in the NFL, at 20.4 per game.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 46 22 Def. Targets Receptions 31 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 297 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.4 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 138 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

