Michael Pittman Jr. will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pittman's 31 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him a team-high 297 yards (59.4 per game) and one TD this year.

Pittman vs. the Jaguars

Pittman vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 4 GP / 91.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 91.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 262.4 passing yards the Jaguars concede per outing makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.6 per game).

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

Pittman, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has 27.5% of his team's target share (46 targets on 167 passing attempts).

He has 297 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 91st in league play with 6.5 yards per target.

Pittman has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (8.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Pittman has been targeted six times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

