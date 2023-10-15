Tee Higgins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Higgins' stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Higgins has been targeted 32 times and has 12 catches for 129 yards (10.8 per reception) and two TDs.

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Bengals have no other receiver on the injury report.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 12 129 56 2 10.8

Higgins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0

