Will Tee Higgins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tee Higgins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Higgins' stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Higgins has been targeted 32 times and has 12 catches for 129 yards (10.8 per reception) and two TDs.
Tee Higgins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Bengals have no other receiver on the injury report.
Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Higgins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|12
|129
|56
|2
|10.8
Higgins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|12
|8
|89
|2
|Week 3
|Rams
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|4
|2
|19
|0
