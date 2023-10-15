Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 81.6 per game.

Moss, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 445 rushing yards (111.3 ypg) on 89 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. Through the air attack, Moss has added eight receptions for 72 yards (18.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moss and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moss vs. the Jaguars

Moss vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Moss will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense this week. The Jaguars give up 81.6 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored three touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Watch Colts vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moss with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moss Rushing Insights

The Colts have passed 52.8% of the time and run 47.2% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 149 rushes this season. He's taken 89 of those carries (59.7%).

Moss has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 17 red zone carries for 54.8% of the team share (his team runs on 63.3% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 23 ATT / 165 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 30 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.