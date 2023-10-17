Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
In a Week 8 schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, fans from Kentucky should tune in to see the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7.5)
Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
