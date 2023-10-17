Predators vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) take on the Nashville Predators (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 43.8%, of those games.
- Nashville was 5-7 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance for the Predators to win.
- For Nashville last season, 34 games finished with more goals than Tuesday's over/under of 6.5.
Predators vs Oilers Additional Info
Predators vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|223 (28th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (12th)
|89 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (24th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.
- Nashville gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the league.
- They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.
- Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).
- The Predators won 52.2% of faceoffs, eighth-best in the NHL.
- Nashville's 9.2% shooting percentage was 26th in the league.
- The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.
