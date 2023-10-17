Roman Josi will be among those in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Josi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Josi averaged 20:33 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +5.

In 17 of 67 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Josi had an assist in 30 of 67 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.