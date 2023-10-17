CUSA foes match up when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) square off on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

With 460.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has been forced to lean on its 69th-ranked offense (390 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Jacksonville State is compiling 362.6 total yards per game on offense this season (88th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 362.7 total yards per game (57th-ranked).

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Jacksonville State 390 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (65th) 460.2 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.7 (90th) 103.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (15th) 286.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (122nd) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 16 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (1st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,658 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Markese Stepp, has carried the ball 36 times for 180 yards (30 per game), scoring two times.

LT Sanders has collected 127 yards on 20 attempts.

Malachi Corley's team-high 543 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 59 targets) with five touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 299 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jimmy Holiday has a total of 136 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 638 yards on 58-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 253 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has rushed 104 times for 578 yards, with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. leads his team with 325 receiving yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has caught 14 passes and compiled 167 receiving yards (23.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Sean Brown's 11 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 148 yards (21.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

