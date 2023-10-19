The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, take the ice Thursday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 20:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Through four games this year, Forsberg has yet to score a goal.

In two of four games this year Forsberg has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 1 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.