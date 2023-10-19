There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Western High School at Waggener High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Larue County High School at Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at Butler Traditional High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 22
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt East High School at Male High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Doss High School at DeSales High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 22
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Atherton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jeffersontown High School at Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at North Bullitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Shepherdsville, KY
  • Conference: District 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballard High School at Eastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 28
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oldham County High School at Trinity High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Bethlehem High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Bardstown, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentucky Country Day School at Campbellsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Campbellsville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

