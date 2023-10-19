Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Western High School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Larue County High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt East High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doss High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairdale High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersontown High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballard High School at Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oldham County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Cross High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.