How to Watch the Predators vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO to see the Predators look to hold off the Rangers.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Predators Prediction
|Rangers vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- The Predators had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.
- The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.