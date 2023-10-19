Roman Josi will be in action when the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Josi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Josi has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Josi has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Josi has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability that Josi goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.