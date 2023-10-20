Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Boone County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Conner High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Florence, KY
- Conference: District 33
- How to Stream: Watch Here
