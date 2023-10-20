Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you live in Calloway County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Paducah Tilghman High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.