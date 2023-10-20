In Daviess County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Apollo High School at Marshall County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Benton, KY

Benton, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Owensboro High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School