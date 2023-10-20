In Daviess County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Webster County
  • Jefferson County
  • Hopkins County
  • Larue County
  • Marshall County
  • Hart County
  • Oldham County
  • Caldwell County
  • Trimble County
  • Taylor County

    • Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Apollo High School at Marshall County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Benton, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Owensboro High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Madisonville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.