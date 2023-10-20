Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Franklin County, Kentucky this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Western Hills High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Conference: District 41
- How to Stream: Watch Here
