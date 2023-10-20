Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Grant County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Grant County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thomas Nelson High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.