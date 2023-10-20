Jeffrey John Wolf, off a loss in the round of 16 of the Stockholm Open (to Laslo Djere) in his most recent tournament, will open the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria against Jiri Lehecka in the round of 32. Wolf has +3300 odds to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Erste Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolf at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf will play Lehecka in the round of 32 of the Erste Bank Open on Monday, October 23 at 8:00 AM ET.

Wolf is currently listed at -135 to win his next contest versus Lehecka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Wolf? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wolf Stats

Wolf lost his last match, 5-7, 4-6 versus Djere in the Round of 16 of the Stockholm Open on October 18, 2023.

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Wolf is 30-25 and has not won a title.

In 16 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Wolf is 21-16 in matches.

Wolf, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.2 games per match.

In his 37 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Wolf has averaged 24.5 games.

Wolf has won 22.1% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Wolf, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 79.0% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.