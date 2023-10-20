High school football competition in Magoffin County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Magoffin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Magoffin County High School at Estill County High School