If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Nelson County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Nelson County High School at John Hardin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Nelson High School at Grant County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dry Ridge, KY

Dry Ridge, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Bethlehem High School