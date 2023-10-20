Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Oldham County, Kentucky this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Oldham County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.