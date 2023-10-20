If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Warren County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Warren County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Greenwood High School at Bowling Green High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bowling Green, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

