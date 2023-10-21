The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FCS (33.3 points allowed per game), Gardner-Webb has had more success on offense, ranking 84th in the FCS by putting up 21.3 points per game. Eastern Kentucky has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 36.0 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 28.0 points per contest (43rd-ranked).

We will dive into all of the details about this contest

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Gardner-Webb 432.0 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (96th) 523.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (51st) 187.3 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.8 (78th) 244.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (87th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has put up 1,468 passing yards, or 244.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.4% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 43.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Joshua Carter is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 411 yards, or 68.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Braedon Sloan has 214 receiving yards (35.7 ypg) on 20 catches and three touchdowns while racking up 380 rushing yards on 72 carries with five touchdowns.

Jaden Smith has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 375 (62.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has racked up 201 reciving yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has 938 passing yards for Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 84 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Narii Gaither has 357 rushing yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has rushed for 223 yards (37.2 per game) on 48 carries with three touchdowns, while also checking in with 167 yards in the passing game (on 11 catches), finding the end zone four times through the air.

Ephraim Floyd's 214 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Karim Page has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game.

