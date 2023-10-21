The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 60.5.

Eastern Kentucky has struggled defensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS (523.5 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 16th-best, yielding an average of 432 yards per game. Gardner-Webb's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.3 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 84th with 21.3 points per contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs Gardner-Webb Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Kentucky -3.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 -210 +155

Eastern Kentucky Recent Performance

From an offensive standpoint, the Colonels have been a top-25 unit over the previous three contests with 38 points per game (25th-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 31.7 points allowed per game (-62-worst) over that stretch.

Over the previous three games, Eastern Kentucky ranks 17th-worst in passing offense (235.3 passing yards per game) and -124-worst in passing defense (331.3 passing yards per game allowed).

From an offensive perspective, the Colonels have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three games with 254.7 rushing yards per game (16th-best). They haven't played as well on defense, with 171.7 rushing yards allowed per game (-46-worst) over that stretch.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Eastern Kentucky's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Eastern Kentucky is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Eastern Kentucky has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Colonels have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 1,468 passing yards for Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 258 rushing yards (43 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has racked up 411 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Braedon Sloan has 214 yards receiving (35.7 per game) on 20 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 63.3 rush yards per game and five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith's team-leading 375 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 42 targets) with three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has compiled 13 catches for 201 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Frank Lee leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has one interception.

Eastern Kentucky's top-tackler, Logan Blake, has 13 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions this year.

Mike Smith has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles to his name.

