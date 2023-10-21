Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 21?
Can we count on Michael McCarron scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)
McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 32 games last season, McCarron scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- McCarron produced no points on the power play last season.
- McCarron averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
