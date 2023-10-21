The Tarleton State Texans should come out on top in their matchup versus the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-20.8) 56.6 Tarleton State 39, Morehead State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Pioneer League Predictions

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

A total of six of Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Texans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of eight times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 29.9 28.6 35.0 23.7 26.0 32.3 Morehead State 25.2 27.0 25.7 19.3 24.7 34.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.