The Morehead State Eagles (3-3) visit the Tarleton State Texans (4-3) at Memorial Stadium (TX) on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Tarleton State is putting up 29.9 points per game on offense (34th in the FCS), and ranks 75th on defense with 28.6 points allowed per game. Morehead State is posting 25.2 points per contest on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27 points per contest (62nd-ranked) on defense.

Morehead State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Morehead State vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Morehead State Tarleton State 374 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (18th) 327.2 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.3 (99th) 100.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.9 (27th) 273.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 1,626 passing yards (271 per game) while completing 53.5% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 227 yards (37.8 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has piled up 25 carries and totaled 173 yards with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp paces his team with 550 receiving yards on 37 receptions with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has caught 26 passes and compiled 396 receiving yards (66 per game) with two touchdowns.

Trevon Kleint has racked up 142 reciving yards (23.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 1,469 yards (209.9 ypg) on 109-of-211 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 607 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Derrel Kelley III has been handed the ball 81 times this year and racked up 455 yards (65 per game) with three touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 371 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 44 receptions and one touchdown.

Keylan Johnson has caught 10 passes for 306 yards (43.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Darius Cooper's 15 grabs are good enough for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

