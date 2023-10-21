The Missouri State Bears (2-4) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in an MVFC clash.

Missouri State ranks 28th in scoring offense (30.8 points per game) and 83rd in scoring defense (29.7 points allowed per game) this year. Murray State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 16.3 points per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 32.3 points surrendered per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Murray State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Murray State Missouri State 296.8 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.2 (33rd) 442.2 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.7 (96th) 131.8 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (87th) 165.0 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.7 (7th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has been a dual threat for Murray State this season. He has 837 passing yards (139.5 per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 103 yards (17.2 ypg) on 48 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 63 times for 304 yards (50.7 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 99 yards.

Cole Rusk leads his squad with 212 receiving yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Michael Fox has caught nine passes and compiled 161 receiving yards (26.8 per game).

Taylor Shields has racked up 143 reciving yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has 1,018 pass yards for Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 77 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 25 carries.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 405 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on seven catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game).

This season, Jayden Becks has carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards (14.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's team-leading 463 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 47 targets) with two touchdowns.

Terique Owens has caught 18 passes while averaging 57.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has a total of 234 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri State or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.