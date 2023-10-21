The Philadelphia Phillies travel for Game 5 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET, with the teams tied 2-2.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (13-6) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078 in 32 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Wheeler has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 22nd in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in three games, and they have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 18 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Gallen has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will try to go five or more innings for his 28th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had eight appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies team that is hitting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Gallen has pitched 10 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out seven against the Phillies this season.

