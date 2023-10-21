Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 21
As they gear up to take on the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1) on Saturday, October 21 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (2-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 13 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- San Jose's total of 315 goals allowed (3.8 per game) was 30th in the NHL.
- They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.
Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-225)
|Sharks (+180)
|6
