The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Novak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • In two of five games this season, Novak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Novak's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

