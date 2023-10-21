The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring ACC teams involved. Read on for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Week 8 ACC Results

Boston College 38 Georgia Tech 23

  • Pregame Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Boston College Leaders

  • Passing: Thomas Castellanos (17-for-29, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kye Robichaux (21 ATT, 165 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Lewis Bond (8 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Haynes King (14-for-32, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: King (10 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Christian Leary (10 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia TechBoston College
452Total Yards563
204Passing Yards255
248Rushing Yards308
3Turnovers1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 8 ACC Games

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.