OVC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Lincoln (CA) vs. Tennessee State

Week 8 OVC Results

Tennessee State 54 Lincoln (CA) 0

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Passing: Deveon Bryant (5-for-7, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Rouse (12 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Rouse (0 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Tennessee StateLincoln (CA)
394Total Yards0
82Passing Yards0
312Rushing Yards0
0Turnovers1

Next Week's OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hale Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

