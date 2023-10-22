Alec Pierce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Pierce's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 7, Pierce has 11 receptions for 149 yards -- 13.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 22 occasions.

Alec Pierce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week: Kylen Granson (DNP/concussion): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 7 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pierce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 11 149 17 0 13.5

Pierce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0

