Colts vs. Browns Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 7
Our computer model predicts a win for the Indianapolis Colts when they face the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.
Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 15.4 points per game. They rank 21st on offense (19 points per game). With 23.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, surrendering 25.3 points per contest.
Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!
Watch Browns vs Colts on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Colts vs. Browns Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Colts (+3.5)
|Toss Up (41)
|Colts 21, Browns 20
Place your bets on the Browns-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Colts Betting Info
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Colts.
- Indianapolis has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Colts have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Indianapolis games have gone over the point total four out of six times this year.
- The average total points scored in Colts games this year (41) is 2.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Browns Betting Info
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- Cleveland is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Browns have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- So far this season, just one Cleveland game has gone over the point total.
- The over/under for this game is 41 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Browns games this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colts vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cleveland
|19
|15.4
|18.3
|12.8
|22
|26
|Indianapolis
|23.3
|25.3
|22.3
|25.3
|24.3
|25.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.