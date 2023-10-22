Our computer model predicts a win for the Indianapolis Colts when they face the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 15.4 points per game. They rank 21st on offense (19 points per game). With 23.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, surrendering 25.3 points per contest.

Colts vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+3.5) Toss Up (41) Colts 21, Browns 20

Colts Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Colts have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Indianapolis games have gone over the point total four out of six times this year.

The average total points scored in Colts games this year (41) is 2.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Cleveland is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Browns have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, just one Cleveland game has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 41 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Browns games this season.

Colts vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 19 15.4 18.3 12.8 22 26 Indianapolis 23.3 25.3 22.3 25.3 24.3 25.3

