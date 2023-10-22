Zack Moss will lead the Indianapolis Colts into their matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Several of the best contributors for the Browns and the Colts will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to make player prop wagers.

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +700

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +550

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 197.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 50.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 32.5 (-113) - Jonathan Taylor - 45.5 (-113) 17.5 (-106) Josh Downs - - 37.5 (-113)

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 63.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 39.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 31.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 21.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 225.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) -

