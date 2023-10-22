Going into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2), the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Their last time out, the Colts lost 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In their most recent game, the Browns took down the San Francisco 49ers 19-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Kelly C Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Brown CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Kylen Granson TE Concussion Out Alec Pierce WR Shoulder Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Thigh Questionable Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Hip Questionable Dustin Hopkins K NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Walker LB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dalvin Tomlinson DT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Out Greg Newsome II CB Hamstring Questionable Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Hip Full Participation In Practice

Colts vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Browns or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colts Season Insights

With 345.3 total yards per game on offense, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 26th, surrendering 357.2 total yards per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Colts are compiling 23.3 points per game (11th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (25.3 points allowed per game).

The Colts rank 10th in the NFL with 228.7 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 23rd with 243.7 passing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL with 116.7 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 19th with 113.5 rushing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

At 0, the Colts own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (14th in NFL).

Colts vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)

Browns (-3.5) Moneyline: Browns (-185), Colts (+150)

Browns (-185), Colts (+150) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.