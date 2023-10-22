The Cleveland Browns (3-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts put up 23.3 points per game, 7.9 more than the Browns surrender (15.4).

The Colts average 345.3 yards per game, 144.9 more yards than the 200.4 the Browns allow.

This year Indianapolis rushes for 37.7 more yards per game (116.7) than Cleveland allows (79).

The Colts have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Colts Home Performance

The Colts score 22.3 points per game at home (compared to 23.3 overall), and allow 25.3 at home (same as overall).

The Colts accumulate 346 yards per game at home (0.7 more than overall), and concede 385.7 at home (28.5 more than overall).

Indianapolis picks up 215.7 passing yards per game at home (13 fewer than overall) and concedes 266.3 at home (22.6 more than overall).

The Colts accumulate more rushing yards at home (130.3 per game) than they do overall (116.7), but they also concede more (119.3 per game) than overall (113.5).

The Colts successfully convert fewer third downs at home (37.1%) than they do overall (38.4%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (35.9%) than overall (37.5%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Los Angeles L 29-23 FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland - CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network

