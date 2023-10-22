Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the Cleveland Browns (3-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The over/under has been set at 40.

The Browns' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Colts. The Colts' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Browns.

Colts vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-2.5) 40 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-2.5) 40 -144 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Colts vs. Browns Betting Insights

Indianapolis is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Indianapolis has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Cleveland has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

