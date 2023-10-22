How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (5-1) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Eagles vs. Dolphins Insights
- The Eagles score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Dolphins surrender.
- This season Miami racks up 16.5 more points per game (37.2) than Philadelphia surrenders (20.7).
- The Eagles average 51.3 more yards per game (395) than the Dolphins give up per outing (343.7).
- Miami collects 498.7 yards per game, 200.7 more yards than the 298 Philadelphia gives up.
- This season, the Eagles average 150 yards per game on the ground, 35.5 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (114.5).
- This season Miami rushes for 116.0 more yards per game (181.8) than Philadelphia allows (65.8).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Miami has turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (8).
Eagles Home Performance
- The Eagles' average points scored (34) and allowed (29.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 25.8 and 20.7, respectively.
- The Eagles accumulate 422.5 yards per game at home (27.5 more than their overall average), and give up 369.5 at home (71.5 more than overall).
- Philadelphia accumulates 241 passing yards per game at home (four less than its overall average), and concedes 302 at home (69.8 more than overall).
- The Eagles' average rushing yards gained (181.5) and allowed (67.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 150 and 65.8, respectively.
- The Eagles convert 38.5% of third downs at home (12.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 51.9% at home (10.3% higher than overall).
Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Washington
|W 34-31
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 23-14
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at New York
|L 20-14
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Miami
|-
|NBC
|10/29/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/20/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Dolphins Away Performance
- The Dolphins put up 26.7 points per game on the road (10.5 less than their overall average), and give up 33 away from home (seven more than overall).
- The Dolphins' average yards gained on the road (439.3) is lower than their overall average (498.7). But their average yards conceded away from home (378.3) is higher than overall (343.7).
- Miami's average passing yards gained (320.3) and allowed (236.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 316.8 and 229.2, respectively.
- On the road, the Dolphins rack up 119 rushing yards per game and concede 141.7. That's less than they gain overall (181.8), and more than they allow (114.5).
- The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage away from home (37.9%) is lower than their overall average (44.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (52.5%) is higher than overall (41%).
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|W 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-21
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|10/29/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|NFL Network
|11/19/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
